Foggy start, but warm and sunny Hump Day Forecast ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Wednesday's patchy fog will continue to dissipate through mid-morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This afternoon will bring much more sunshine to the Coastal Bend. Tuesday was the cloudiest we'll be until next week! It's a good idea to wear SPF 30 sunscreen and a hat if you plan to spend much time outdoors. Expect a summer-like day with highs reaching the upper 80s and feeling like the lower 90s! A humid southeast breeze will remain in the forecast, so don't expect that 'air-you-can-wear' feeling to go away any time soon. Tonight will be quiet and clear with light and variable winds. As far as rain goes, stray showers are possible each day this week, but don't hold your breath; it looks like a better chance of rain may come next week (hopefully not for trick-or-treat fun).

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: AM fog dissipates, sunny and humid!

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear

Temperature: High 68ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Thursday: A few clouds, humid and warm

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!