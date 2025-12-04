Foggy morning commute before the cold front drops temperatures throughout today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday!

Fog sticks around for the morning commute

Temperatures will be colder this afternoon as opposed to this morning

Cloud cover and isolated showers stick around today and tomorrow

We're starting off with visibility as low as 0.1 miles here in Corpus Christi and 0.3 in other parts of the Coastal Bend. This should wipe out with the cold front this morning as we head into 9am or so. Temperatures will actually drop as we go through our Thursday falling to the mid 50s by dinner time. Isolated showers are also around this morning with this afternoon looking drier, although tomorrow the chance for rain increases once again. Luckily if you have outdoor plans this weekend it's looking great for them with some sunshine coming back out and the 70s returning for temperatures!

Today: Foggy AM w/ Isolated Showers, then Cloudy Skies

Temperature: 64F

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Cool

Temperature: 47F

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly Cloudy with Isolated Showers

Temperature: 58F

Winds: N 5-15 mph

