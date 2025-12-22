Foggy Monday morning before partly cloudy skies this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM this morning

Hot and Humid this afternoon in the lower 80s

Continue this pattern as we head into the Christmas holiday and this weekend

Today we're starting off very muggy with some coastal fog around the area also. We have a dense fog advisory in place until 10am so give extra time for those morning commutes! Into the afternoon we'll clear out some as temperatures climb into the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. As we head into Christmas during this first week of Winter we're holding the hot and humid conditions with daytime highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with overnight lows above average also in the 60s. Rain wise we're unfortunately sitting high and dry for now, but we should start to get some more weather makers just outside of the seven day forecast if everything holds together.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: AM Fog / Partly Cloudy Afternoon

Temperature: 81F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy / Patchy Fog

Temperature: 66F

Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: AM Fog / Partly Cloudy Afternoon

Temperature: 79F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great Monday and enjoy your second day of Winter Coastal Bend! (Even if it's not feeling so much like Winter right now)