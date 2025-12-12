Foggy Friday morning with rising moisture and cloud cover today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Foggy morning with a dense fog advisory through 10AM

Cloudy afternoon with some drizzle here and there

Sunday brings our next cold front with cooler temps to start next week

Today we're starting off foggy already with some reduced visibility areas down to 0.25 miles or less. We could see this the next two mornings as well so just be aware if you'll be out and about in the mornings hours. Today and tomorrow look warmer into the upper 70s if not the lower 80s before our next cold front arrives Sunday! Currently it looks like Sunday will see dropping temperatures throughout the day with the 60s around for Monday also. By Tuesday into Wednesday we'll be right back on the warm up into the 70s and even chasing the 80s once again by the back half of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy AM, Mostly Cloudy afternoon

Temperature: 78F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy

Temperature: 66F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy AM, Partly Cloudy afternoon

Temperature: 81F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!