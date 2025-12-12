Foggy Friday morning followed by another warm afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Dense Fog Advisory in effect from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Sunny and Warm Friday afternoon

Rain, cool-down expected this weekend

Dense Fog

Some patchy dense fog will develop tonight. By midnight the fog will be widespread and dense, especially across our inland neighborhoods. The fog will persist through the morning commute and become a problem for coastal neighborhoods in the pre-dawn hours. Expect visibilities to improve by late morning. Friday afternoon will be warmer and beautiful, with high temps topping out in the 80s. Expect light winds through early Saturday.

Next cold front

A cold front is expected to arrive early Sunday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures. Showers begin early Saturday, pause for the afternoon, and return Saturday night. Temps look to fall from the low 80s on Saturday to the mid- 60s on Sunday! Sunday will be gloomy with chilly temps and scattered showers. Rainfall totals through next week range from a tenth to possibly a half inch. Rain will be more scattered and intermittent, but the wettest days look to be Sunday and Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: Dense fog overnight

Temperature: Low 57ºF

Winds: Calm

Friday: Sunny, a little cooler

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday night: Patchy fog overnight

Temperature: Low 64ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a terrific evening!