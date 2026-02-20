Foggy Friday morning and a warm afternoon, but our eyes are on the cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Morning and Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Foggy/Misty start to Friday, then a warm afternoon

Few Showers and Mist tomorrow morning before the front

Windy and Sunny into tomorrow afternoon

Cooler to start next week on Monday

As we're starting off another Friday here in the Coastal Bend we're seeing some patches of fog out there this morning. We do have a dense fog advisory in effect for Refugio and Aransas counties through 9am. This afternoon we'll likely see a good amount of sun poking through the clouds as temps heat up into the lower and mid 80s for daytime highs.

By tomorrow morning we could see a few showers, mist, and fog similar to today. As we head into the later morning and midday hours we'll see the cold front work through and dry us out. In the wake of it we'll see very breezy winds around 30-40mph at peak gusts into Sunday morning.

Into the final week of February we'll warm up pretty quickly with the 70s by Tuesday and the 80s by Wednesday. We'll also likely experience some breezy days during that time as well. Unfortunately after tomorrow morning we're not expecting anything in terms of rainfall for the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy/Cloudy Morning, More Sun and heat this afternoon

Temperature: 84F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog



Temperature: 68F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Fog and a Few Showers in the Morning, Sunny and Windy Afternoon

Temperature: 83F

Winds: N 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!