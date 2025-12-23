FOGGY FORECAST: Expect low visibility, very warm temps, and maybe a few showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 12 p.m. Tuesday

Very warm and humid

A few showers likely Tuesday afternoon

Warm week ahead

Typically, morning lows start near 50ºF, while afternoon highs peak near 70ºF. We're breaking the routine this week with extra warm temps. Monday's high temp in Corpus Christi was just one degree shy of the record (which stands at 84ºF). This warm weather trend continues until our next cold front arrive later this weekend.

Foggy forecast

Foggy evenings and mornings will also remain in the forecast. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 12 p.m. Tuesday. A few isolated showers are also possible since conditions are so humid and warm, but our best rain chacnes won't arrive until Sunday ahead of our next cold front.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: Warm and foggy

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: AM fog, a few afternoon showers

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Warm and foggy again!

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a safe and wonderful week!