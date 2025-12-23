FOGGY FORECAST: Expect low visibility, very warm temps, and maybe a few showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 12 p.m. Tuesday
- Very warm and humid
- A few showers likely Tuesday afternoon
Warm week ahead
Typically, morning lows start near 50ºF, while afternoon highs peak near 70ºF. We're breaking the routine this week with extra warm temps. Monday's high temp in Corpus Christi was just one degree shy of the record (which stands at 84ºF). This warm weather trend continues until our next cold front arrive later this weekend.
Foggy forecast
Foggy evenings and mornings will also remain in the forecast. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 12 p.m. Tuesday. A few isolated showers are also possible since conditions are so humid and warm, but our best rain chacnes won't arrive until Sunday ahead of our next cold front.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Monday night: Warm and foggy
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: AM fog, a few afternoon showers
Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Warm and foggy again!
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a safe and wonderful week!