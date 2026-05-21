FLOOD WATCH: Storms, heavy rain continue across South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Strong storms likely early Thursday morning

Flood Watch in effect until Monday 7 p.m.

Heavy rainfall expected through Monday

THURSDAY FORECAST

You guessed it: another round of storms is expected overnight into Thursday morning. Expect a few storms around 11 p.m., followed by a line of storms moving in from the Brush Country around 2-3 a.m. These storms are less likely to be severe, but they will certainly be impactful. Expect strong winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. Storms should clear the coast just after daybreak Thursday morning. Please have multiple ways to receive weather alerts! Unlike the past few afternoons, scattered rainfall will continue throughout the midday and afternoon, too! Expect morning low temps to remain in the upper 70s while afternoon highs rise to the upper 80s the rest of the week.

KRIS 6 WEATHER Rain timeline 5-21-2026

FLOODING CONCERNS

The atmosphere is very water-logged and unsettled. This means heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the next couple of days. Due to recent rainfall, soil moisture has replenished substantially. As heavy rain continues, flooding will become a concern. An additional 3-6 inches of rainfall are expected through Monday— as a result a Flood Watch is in effect until Monday at 7 p.m.