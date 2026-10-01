Flood watch issued as heavy rains and thunderstorms target the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly Cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s early this afternoon

Isolated showers Thursday morning, increases in coverage Thursday late afternoon and evening (4-8PM)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend

Flood watch in effect from 7AM Thursday through 7PM Friday

Rainfall totals with 2-3" widespread likely, and higher localized totals under t-storms and downpours

Rain Chances Rising This Weekend

Starting Thursday afternoon we'll be seeing larger coverage of rain across the region with scattered thunderstorms and downpours developing and pushing through the area this evening. For Thursday night it will become slightly more isolated in nature after midnight before increasing in coverage once again for our Friday forecast from the morning through the afternoon with on and off again showers and storms. Lingering moisture looks to hold on through Saturday and Sunday, so I wouldn't plan on much in terms of outdoor activities! With the additional scattered showers from Saturday through Monday of next week we'll likely pick up some good rainfall totals with widespread areas of 2-3" and localized higher amounts under thunderstorms and the heavier downpours. Keep in mind street flooding will be a concern for the net few days as this system rolls through the area so always remember, turn around don't drown!

Looking Ahead to Next Week

By Monday we should be seeing the last of the rain focused on our coastal neighborhoods before it shifts further to the south and east of the region for Monday afternoon. We'll still hold on to the upper 80s for Monday, but going into the middle of next week it looks like we could be hitting the 90F mark once again for our daytime highs. We'll still have a 10-20% chance of seeing some isolated showers develop along the sea breeze again, but they'll likely be few and far between. Especially compared to this deluge of a weekend we're going to experience over the next few days.

I hope you have a great Thursday out there and stay dry!