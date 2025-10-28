Fire danger increases behind the cold front that arrives tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Cold front expected tonight around 7-8pm that will increase fire danger throughout this week
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Tonight's cold front means drier air and windier conditions are on the way for the Coastal Bend
- With the area already in an ongoing drought, the soils and vegetation are pretty dry and easily ignited
- Increased wind speeds fuel any wildfires that are sparked and cause them to spread rapidly
- We have a red flag warning in place for Wednesday from 9am - 7pm
WHAT TO DO AND WHAT TO AVOID
- Properly dispose of any cigarettes
- Keep vehicles off of dry grass and vegetation
- Avoid activities with open flames or with things that might cause sparks
- Keep water nearby if you need to quickly put out any fires
- Properly secure tow chains under vehicles so they don't drag while driving
- Obeying county and local burn bans
- Evacuate if the danger is heading your way
- If you spot a fire, move/drive away putting your safety first and then call 911 to report it
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Low to Moderate Fire Danger Risk
Temperature: 95F
Winds: SE 10-15 mph Gusts: 15-25 mph
Tomorrow: Extreme Fire Danger Risk
Temperature: 79F
Winds: N-NW 20-25 mph Gusts: 30-35 mph
Thursday: Moderate to High Fire Danger Risk
Temperature: 75F
Winds: N 10-15 mph Gusts: 15-20 mph
Make sure to be mindful of the increased fire danger that's going to follow in the wake of this cold front. I hope you enjoy the cooler weather Coastal Bend and that you do your part in preventing wildfires!