Father's Day forecast: Mostly sunny, early showers possible

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! Happy Father's Day! We are wrapping up the weekend with mostly sunny conditions with early showers possible.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s for most of our neighborhoods, mid 90s for our more western neighbors. Showers are possible before the afternoon but sunny conditions will stick around.

This upcoming week, temperatures will stay in the low 90s for the beginning half of the week. Showers and overall rain chances re-enter the forecast by mid week, lasting through the end of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Father's Day: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of early showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, light showers possible

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy, light morning showers possible

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!