Father's Day forecast: Mostly sunny, early showers possible

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! Happy Father's Day! We are wrapping up the weekend with mostly sunny conditions with early showers possible.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Temperatures will remain in the low 90s for most of our neighborhoods, mid 90s for our more western neighbors. Showers are possible before the afternoon but sunny conditions will stick around.
This upcoming week, temperatures will stay in the low 90s for the beginning half of the week. Showers and overall rain chances re-enter the forecast by mid week, lasting through the end of the week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Father's Day: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of early showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, light showers possible
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy, light morning showers possible
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Have a great Sunday!