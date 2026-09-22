Fall's first day has a few showers in the forecast and plenty of summerlike heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Isolated showers and thunderstorms late morning to early afternoon (20%)

Daytime highs in the mid 90s to low 90s along the coast

Winds from the east-southeast around 10-20 mph, peak gusts near 25 mph

Rain chances hold on daily around 20% coverage for the work week

Rain Chances For The Work Week Ahead

For Tuesday we'll start seeing more pop up showers as we head through the late morning and afternoon hours as daytime heating really picks up. It won't be a widespread rain event, but more so the isolated shower activity we've been seeing on the radar recently since the weekend. This stays true pretty much on a rinse and repeat forecast the next few days with daily chances around ~20% coverage for the region, so hopefully most of our neighborhoods will have a chance at a quick drink of water at some point this week. I wouldn't expect major rainfall totals, but if you get a stronger downpour or a couple of quick showers it wouldn't be too surprising to see a couple neighborhoods picking up closer to ~0.25"-0.5" of rain coming down through the next few days. Keep in mind it's also entirely possible that even with the daily rain chances, a few neighborhoods come in completely dry for the first week of astronomical fall.

Fall's first day, but the heat holds on

Today is the first day of astronomical fall with the official autumnal equinox being this evening at 7:05PM as the Sun's rays pass over the equator and head back for the southern hemisphere. However, going into the next few days we're still going to be holding on to above average temperatures that feel more like summer in the Coastal Bend. Daytime highs will round out in the mid 90s for the entire seven day forecast, and when accounting for humidity we'll be feeling like the triple digits outdoors on the heat index. The main relief from the heat will be brief in the form of spotty sea breeze showers, so make sure to remember those heat safety practices still and drink plenty of water this week!

I hope you have a great Tuesday and first day of astronomical fall Coastal Bend!