Falling temps and less humidity bring a fresh start to Wednesday's forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Chilly start to Wednesday

Temps rebound by afternoon

Showers return on Thursday night

The Election Day cold front has passed and cooler, drier air is moving into the Coastal Bend. Our neighborhoods are going to be in for a very pleasant forecast on Wednesday. You might want a sweater as you head out the door for the morning commute, but you'll want short sleeves by lunchtime! Expect morning lows near 60ºF and afternoon highs near 80ºF with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy this "sample" of autumn while it lasts! Humidity, warmer temps, and showers will return on Thursday.

Now that the cold front has moved offshore, the weekend forecast will continue to come together. On Monday afternoon, there was a lot of weather model guidance suggesting Saturday would be a washout; by Tuesday afternoon, those same models are projecting no rainfall on Saturday. The deciding factor will relying on how far offshore this front stays as low pressure will form along the front. A closer position keeps rain in the forecast, farther results in a drier forecast. Tuesday's update looks more favorable for all the weekend plans around the Coastal Bend. Stay tuned!

Have a Hump Day!