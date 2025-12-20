Fall turns to winter this weekend, yet summer-like weather remains in the foreca

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warmer temps this weekend
Chief Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your weekend forecast. (12-19-2025)
Fall turns to winter this weekend, yet summer-like weather is in the forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Foggy Saturday morning
  • Sunny, warm, and humid
  • Winter begins on Sunday

Warmer this weekend
Typically, morning lows start near 50ºF, while afternoon highs peak near 70ºF. Temps will be warm again this weekend. Saturday starts with patchy fog transitioning to a somewhat muggy afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers are in the forecast Sunday night and early Monday morning. This opportunity for rain will depend on how close a fizzling cold front actually gets to the Coastal Bend. Winter begin Sunday morning, but expect stretch of very warm weather to continue through Christmas Day.

Winter daylight explained
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Friday night: Clear skies, patchy fog overnight
Temperature: Low 58ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: AM fog, muggy and warm
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Warmer, patchy fog overnight
Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have an awesome weekend!

