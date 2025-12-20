Fall turns to winter this weekend, yet summer-like weather remains in the foreca

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Foggy Saturday morning

Sunny, warm, and humid

Winter begins on Sunday

Warmer this weekend

Typically, morning lows start near 50ºF, while afternoon highs peak near 70ºF. Temps will be warm again this weekend. Saturday starts with patchy fog transitioning to a somewhat muggy afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers are in the forecast Sunday night and early Monday morning. This opportunity for rain will depend on how close a fizzling cold front actually gets to the Coastal Bend. Winter begin Sunday morning, but expect stretch of very warm weather to continue through Christmas Day.

KRIS 6 Weather Winter daylight explained

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday night: Clear skies, patchy fog overnight

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: AM fog, muggy and warm

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Warmer, patchy fog overnight

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have an awesome weekend!