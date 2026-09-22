CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday— and Happy Fall, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Scattered t-showers more likely late-week

Temps stay warm for this time of year

Watching an approaching cold front

Happy fall, ya'll!

Astronomical fall (the autumnal equinox) begins Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CDT. Even as summer ends, widely scattered showers and summer-like heat are still the main points of our forecast. Afternoon high temps will top out in the mid 90s with 'feels like' temps in the low 100s. Showers that do form with this pattern don't last long, but can offer a brief cool-down. Rain totals don't seem very impressive for the week, but an approaching cold front could help to improve those accumulations.

Tracking the front

Nope, an early fall cold front is not going to bring cooler weather to the Coastal Bend, but it may still offer relief. The front is not well supported as high pressure above is an obstacle. Still, the front will eventually become stationary near the Interstate 10 corridor. The atmosphere will be unsettled as a result of the front's proximity to the Coastal Bend. The latest models show rainfall favoring neighborhoods south of Interstate 37 on Thursday (which could be our wettest day of the week). I'll keep an eye on any developments this week.

Fall begins, but summer-like heat is still expected across the Coastal Bend

Have a great evening!