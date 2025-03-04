EXTREME FIRE DANGER: Very strong winds, very low humidity increase fire risk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday— it's Mardi Gras! But our attention is on extreme fire danger.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Fire Weather Warning is in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Wind Advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Temps will be even warmer ahead of our next cold front arrives Tuesday. Down slope winds will push temperatures near 90ºF tomorrow afternoon. The very dry air behind the front, very gusty winds, and dry vegetation make for increased fire danger. Please avoid these activities because any sparks could set off a fire that would thrive in these weather conditions.
This week will remain windy and warm: temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above average. While the sunny weather will be welcome from spring break plans, the lack of rain is not ideal. Don't expect any meaningful rain over the next seven days.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Fat Tuesday: Windy and hot
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: S/NW 20-30 mph, gusts to 45 mph
Tonight: Windy and mild
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Wednesday: Cooler, breezy
Temperature: High 79ºF
Winds: NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Have a good day!