EXTREME FIRE DANGER: Very strong winds, very low humidity increase fire risk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday— it's Mardi Gras! But our attention is on extreme fire danger.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Fire Weather Warning is in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wind Advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Temps will be even warmer ahead of our next cold front arrives Tuesday. Down slope winds will push temperatures near 90ºF tomorrow afternoon. The very dry air behind the front, very gusty winds, and dry vegetation make for increased fire danger. Please avoid these activities because any sparks could set off a fire that would thrive in these weather conditions.

This week will remain windy and warm: temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above average. While the sunny weather will be welcome from spring break plans, the lack of rain is not ideal. Don't expect any meaningful rain over the next seven days.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Fat Tuesday: Windy and hot

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: S/NW 20-30 mph, gusts to 45 mph

Tonight: Windy and mild

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday: Cooler, breezy

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a good day!