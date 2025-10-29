Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EXTREME FIRE DANGER: Strong winds, dangerously dry conditions expected Wednesday

A Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning will be in effect on Wednesday
Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber explains the weather alerts in effect behind tonight's cold front. (10-28-2025)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Gale Warning in effect Tuesday 7 p.m. to Wednesday 7 p.m.
  • Wind Advisory in effect Tuesday 9 p.m. to Wednesday 7 a.m.
  • A Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning in effect Wednesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Extreme Fire Danger (5/5) Wednesday

Windy and dry behind the cold front
The 'disrespectful winds' are certainly going to make the cool-down feel extra chilly! This is great for those yearning for a taste of fall, but the downside is the extreme fire danger that follows. Winds will gust near 40 mph on Wednesday! Combined with very dry air behind the front, all of the Coastal Bend will be under a Red Flag Warning. Extreme fire danger is the highest risk (5 out of 5). Please avoid any activities that could set off a spark!

Tips to Prevent Brush Fires

Colder temps and a chance of rain
It takes about 24-48 hours after a cold front's passage for the coldest air to arrive. That means the coldest temps of the week are yet to come. On Wednesday morning, low temps drop to the middle 50s, and the afternoon highs rebound to the upper 70s. This is a little cooler than expected for this time of the year. The coldest temps arrive early Thursday morning! Lows will likely be in the mid to upper 40s across our neighborhoods! High temps will rebound to the upper 70s. While the front itself did not offer much rain, another opportunity for scattered showers arrives on Saturday as another, weaker front fizzles out over the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tuesday night: Windy and dry
Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday: Dry, chilly, and windy!
Temperature: High 77ºF
Winds: N 20-30 mph, gusts to 45 mph

Wednesday night: Cold and windy!
Temperature: Low 47ºF
Winds: N 15-25 mph

Have a terrific evening!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

