EXTRA HOT: Labor Day weekend forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Labor Day weekend!

Very hot and humid this weekend

A few storms possible over the Gulf waters

Happy Labor Day weekend! Although it will only be a few degrees hotter than what we expect this time of the year, humidity, sunny skies, and southerly winds will make the outdoors extra hot! Expect highs to be near 100ºF in Corpus Christi with 'feels like' temps in the mid-100s to lower 110s. Please check in on kids, pets, and the elderly as heat-related illness tends to happen to them first!

A frontal boundary to our north will stay away from South Texas, meaning no rain this weekend. When will it return? Likely later on Sunday night as the front again moves toward the Coastal Bend. It will likely fizzle out on our doorstep with very little to offer in terms of 'cool-down'. However, slightly cooler temps may be headed our way for the first weekend of September! That's the weather chisme. The catch? It's probably means upper 80s and it's likely due to rain in the forecast. Stay tuned!

If you have plans to be coastal this Labor Day weekend, please keep an eye on the radar! While things will be dry on land, there may be some scattered t-storms over the Gulf. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to a storm to be struck by lightning!!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Saturday: Sunny, hot, and humid

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 5 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful weekend!