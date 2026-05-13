Expect warm temps and increasing humidity for the second half of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Humidity rising this week

Windy Friday and Saturday

Rainfall returns next week

HEATING UP

We are slowly watching those temperatures rise a bit warmer than normal, flirting with the 90 degree mark! What's increasing in a big way is the humidity and the winds bringing that moisture from the Gulf. As we head into Wednesday afternoon, expect more sunshine with a few clouds out there Winds won't be very strong tomorrow, just the usual breeze from the southeast across our neighborhoods, around 10-15 mph. Heading into Thursday and Friday, we'll expect those winds to get windy with oppressive humidity expected this weekend. If you're running Beach to Bay, take care and don't over do it!

NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN

Significant rainfall takes a backseat in the forecast. As of now, it looks like widely scattered showers and storms could return to our Coastal Bend neighborhoods Monday to Thursday. The timeline has been pushed back a bit, but it's still looking like a good drink of rain! I'll keep an eye on the forecast and in a few days we'll have an idea of estimated rainfall.