CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Scattered showers linger in the forecast

Rain chances decrease through late-week

Temperatures are a bit warm for this time of year

We'll get a break from the showers across most neighborhoods tonight, but there's still rain in the forecast for Wednesday. Patchy fog is likely overnight and during the Wednesday morning commute as winds become light and temperatures cool to near 70ºF. I don't expect very dense fog, but visibility will be limited to just a few miles for some commutes.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers on Wednesday

Wednesday's rainfall will be more widely scattered, beginning before dawn and lingering through the afternoon. Showers will be brief, offering 'quick sips' of rain here and there. Temperatures will fluctuate depending on exactly where the showers occur and how dense the clouds are at a particular location. Still, highs will range in the low to middle 80s on Wednesday. In fact, temperatures will trend warmer as rain chances dwindle, with weekend temps in the middle to upper 80s— a bit warm for this time of year.

Have a great evening!