Expect more heat on Friday and increasing rain chances this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Oppressively humid Friday

Heat Risk: Moderate (2 out of 4)

Rainfall accumulations look plentiful next week

One more very hot day

While afternoon 'feels like' temps will return to the triple digits, Friday's heat is a slight improvement over Thursday. Heat risk will remain moderate on Friday and Saturday. The heat will gradually improve as rain chances rise this weekend (keyword: gradually). Expect afternoon high temperatures to stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Increasing cloud coverage and showers will help to provide a morsel of relief.

Rainfall expectations

All eyes remain on the tropics. The remnants of Christina (Eastern Pacific Basin storm) with 'boost' our rainfall expectations this weekend and into the upcoming week. There is no tropical threat to the Coastal Bend; instead, the tropical moisture will be 'recycled' into better rainfall accumulations. This is why we're expecting 2-4 inches of rainfall over the next seven days, starting this weekend and through early next week.