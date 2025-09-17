CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Daily rains continue

Near-average temps

We remain situated between weather patterns and this "limbo" means there is more rain in the forecast. While Tuesday did not offer as much rainfall areawide, another round of scattered showers is expected to move ashore from the Gulf. A few showers will even meet our coastal neighborhoods during the overnight period. It's a good idea to plan for wet roadways Wednesday morning, even if it's not in every neighborhood. by the afternoon, the showers will become more numerous— something to look forward too, considering rainfall has been heavy.

Temps are parked near average throughout the week with morning lows in the middle 70s, warming to the upper 80s and low 90s. Passing showers will also help to keep afternoon temps cool.

Expect more activity in Wednesday's round of scattered showers

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, overnight showers

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Scattered t-showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

