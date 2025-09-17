Expect more activity in Wednesday's round of scattered showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Daily rains continue
- Near-average temps
We remain situated between weather patterns and this "limbo" means there is more rain in the forecast. While Tuesday did not offer as much rainfall areawide, another round of scattered showers is expected to move ashore from the Gulf. A few showers will even meet our coastal neighborhoods during the overnight period. It's a good idea to plan for wet roadways Wednesday morning, even if it's not in every neighborhood. by the afternoon, the showers will become more numerous— something to look forward too, considering rainfall has been heavy.
Temps are parked near average throughout the week with morning lows in the middle 70s, warming to the upper 80s and low 90s. Passing showers will also help to keep afternoon temps cool.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, overnight showers
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Scattered t-showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a terrific evening!