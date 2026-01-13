Expect light rain on Tuesday morning, but the sunshine won't be far behind!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A few showers early Tuesday

Sunny by midweek

High temps: 60s & 70s

Rainfall

While it has been raining above our heads, very little has actually made it to the ground. That will likely change as we head into the overnight. Expect light rain just in time to provide wet roadways on Tuesday morning. Please give yourself a bit of extra time! Showers will end by late morning and clouds will clear by early evening! Rainfall accumulations look to be very modest (less than a tenth of an inch).

Temp trend

We only made it to the 60s this afternoon, but a brief warm-up is underway. Clouds will clear from inland to coastal neighborhoods late Tuesday afternoon. For this reason, temps will be much warmer on Wednesday, but a weak cold front later that night will keep cooler weather close in the forecast. Generally, temps will range from the 60s to 70s for afternoon highs.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: Cloudy and chilly

Temperature: Low 50ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday: AM showers, decreasing clouds

Temperature: High 64ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear and cold

Temperature: Low 45ºF

Winds: Calm

Have a great week ahead!