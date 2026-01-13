Expect light rain on Tuesday morning, but the sunshine won't be far behind!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A few showers early Tuesday
- Sunny by midweek
- High temps: 60s & 70s
Rainfall
While it has been raining above our heads, very little has actually made it to the ground. That will likely change as we head into the overnight. Expect light rain just in time to provide wet roadways on Tuesday morning. Please give yourself a bit of extra time! Showers will end by late morning and clouds will clear by early evening! Rainfall accumulations look to be very modest (less than a tenth of an inch).
Temp trend
We only made it to the 60s this afternoon, but a brief warm-up is underway. Clouds will clear from inland to coastal neighborhoods late Tuesday afternoon. For this reason, temps will be much warmer on Wednesday, but a weak cold front later that night will keep cooler weather close in the forecast. Generally, temps will range from the 60s to 70s for afternoon highs.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Monday night: Cloudy and chilly
Temperature: Low 50ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday: AM showers, decreasing clouds
Temperature: High 64ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear and cold
Temperature: Low 45ºF
Winds: Calm
Have a great week ahead!