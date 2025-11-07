CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Inland fog expected Friday morning

Big cool-down this weekend

No meaningful rainfall expected

Morning fog & hot temps

Another relatively cool morning is expected on Friday. With calm winds inland, dense fog could be a headache for the morning commute, give yourself a few extra minutes if your travels take you along Highways 59, 281, and 77! Breezy conditions will keep better visibility along the coast. While we'll be waking up to the 60s, you won't need a sweater by the afternoon. Expect highs in the 90s Friday afternoon!

The big cool down

Our next cold front is still expected to arrive very early on Sunday morning. This front will make for a breezy weekend, especially on Sunday. Very windy conditions behind the front could cause coastal flooding and increased fire danger. Please be careful!

Temps take a big dip, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s on Monday. By Tuesday morning, some inland neighborhoods will be waking up in the upper 30s! A freeze is unlikely right now, but it will be colder than the last big cool-down!

Expect inland fog Friday morning and afternoon highs in the 90s

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: Clear skies, inland fog

Temperature: Low 61ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Friday: AM fog, sunny & hot

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Friday night: Clear skies, breezy

Temperature: Low 61ºF

Winds: S 510-20 mph

Have a good evening!