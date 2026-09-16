CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Major to extreme heat risk continues

A few 'chispas' or isolated showers along the sea breeze

Temps remain unusually hot all week

Will your neighborhood see any rain soon?

The odds are looking better as we head into the second half of the week. Tropical moisture is moving westward across the Gulf to the Texas coast. With more water available in the air above us, any showers that do form could provide a 'good drink of rain'. Isolated showers are expected along the afternoon sea breeze on Wednesday. The forecast still looks to be wettest on Thursday. Neighborhoods west of HWY 77 won't see as much rain, but some is expected to reach the watershed and inland neighborhoods of the Coastal Bend.

Can't shake the heat

Corpus Christi set a new record high temperature on Tuesday. Wednesday's heat will feel more humid. Keep in mind that even with rain chances on the rise, the heat goes on! Hotter-than-usual temps continue well into next week. Expect afternoon high temps to top out near 100ºF, with 'feels like' temps in the lower 110s! Please practice heat safety! Major to extreme heat risk means it's not just kids, pets, and elderly who are at risk for heat-related illness. Anyone without adequate hydration or air conditioning will be vulnerable to heat sickness. You'll need to take breaks, stay hydrated, and look before you lock.

Drought

No measurable rainfall has been observed at Corpus Christi International Airport since late July.

Expect 'chispas' and 'air-you-can-wear' in the Wednesday forecast

KRIS 6 WEATHER Almanac - Precipitation at Corpus Christi International Airport

Our rainfall deficit at CCIA is now 3.43 inches and our drought will continue to worsen as a result. With modest accumulations in the forecast, don't expect much improvement with the drought monitor for now.



In The Tropics

Unusually quiet conditions continue across the Atlantic Basin. We're watching one area of interest in the Atlantic, but there is no risk to the Coastal Bend.



