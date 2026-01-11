Expect chilly temps and cloudy skies on Sunday, but less wind in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

Not as windy

A few showers return Monday

Cool temps

A cloudy and cool Sunday is in the forecast for the Coastal Bend. A chilly morning will only warm to the low 60s by afternoon. At least the winds will be more tame! North winds will range between 10-20 mph with an occasional gust to 25 mph. Temps won't rebound until the middle of the week.

Rain chances

Another chance at rainfall arrives Monday night. A 'far-away' area of low pressure will send moisture from the Pacific Ocean to Texas. This is a pattern we haven't seen in a while, and it should bring us some rainfall. Right now, it seems reasonable to expect a few hundredths of an inch. It's not very much, but a little goes a long way! We'll also be watching the big weather picture for a system that could lend more rainfall next weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Saturday night: A few light showers, chilly!

Temperature: Low 47ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph

Sunday: Cloudy, chilly, less wind

Temperature: High 63ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy and chilly

Temperature: Low 47ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Have a warm and wonderful weekend!