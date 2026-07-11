Expect another round of showers on Saturday, but the weekend won't be a washout!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A few t-showers Saturday

'Feels like' temps: 100-108ºF

This weekend

While therain has ended for tonight across most of the Coastal Bend, you can expect them to return early Saturday morning along the coast. We'll expect a similar spread of showers as days past; the daily afternoon sea breeze will trigger a few more bouts of rain for some neighborhoods. Don't worry— your plans should be ok. These are very scattered showers, but if you do encounter a downpour, expect it to be just that. During the drier parts of the day, oppressive humidity will have 'feels like' temps soaring to the low to middle 100s. Also, please remember to wear sunscreen (SPF 30+). We're expecting a UV index of 11+ and burn time is less than 10 minutes.

Next week

With a break in the rain on Sunday and Monday, Showers are likely to return for the middle of next week. As high pressure settles over the Central Plains, much of the central U.S. states will be under a heat dome. As 'wrinkles' of low pressure move around that stubborn high pressure, they will chart a course to Central Texas. Depending on how far south these 'wrinkles' reach, the Coastal Bend may see a 'good drink' of rain or just a 'good sip'. I'll be watching the pattern carefully! Given that tropical moisture will be abundant well into next week, I do expect at least some scattered showers along the daily sea breeze.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!