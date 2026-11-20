CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Patchy fog expected on Friday and Saturday mornings

Coastal Flood Advisory continues through Friday night

Tracking our next pair of cold fronts

A sunny warm weekend

Clear skies will allow Friday morning temps to cool— this in turn will create patches of fog. Once the sun rises, temps will warm and the fog will quickly dissipate. Highs will reach the upper 70s across the Coastal Bend. Warmer afternoon highs continue through the weekend. Enjoy it while it lasts. A pair of cold fronts will bring rain and chilly temps for the Thanksgiving holiday travel week. The first cold front looks to arrive Sunday evening, with isolated showers before and after the front's arrival. An overrunning pattern will keep mostly cloudy skies and cool conditions on Monday and Tuesday before the second cold front arrives on Tuesday evening. Start planning which sweater you'll be wearing to Thanksgiving dinner.

Have a great evening!