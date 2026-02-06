Expect a big warm-up on Friday that continues through the weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Temps rising this weekend
- Minimal rain chances next week
Temp Trend
It was a beautiful day across the Coastal Bend, just a little chilly to start. On Friday, southwest winds will propel our temps from the chilly 40s to the toasty 80s! Expect more of the warmth and sunshine over the weekend as afternoon temperatures rise to the lower 80s. Mornings will be a bit warmer, too.
Rainfall
There are some indications that rain may return to the forecast next Tuesday, but I'm watching carefully. Model guidance suggests isolated showers, but stray showers are what I'm expecting. The overall weather pattern doesn't look to be very soggy, so I'll keep an eye on those rain chances.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Thursday night: A few clouds, chilly
Temperature: Low 42ºF
Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Friday: A few clouds, warmer
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and mild
Temperature: Low 46ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Have a wonderful evening!