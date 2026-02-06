Expect a big warm-up on Friday that continues through the weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Temps rising this weekend

Minimal rain chances next week

Temp Trend

It was a beautiful day across the Coastal Bend, just a little chilly to start. On Friday, southwest winds will propel our temps from the chilly 40s to the toasty 80s! Expect more of the warmth and sunshine over the weekend as afternoon temperatures rise to the lower 80s. Mornings will be a bit warmer, too.

Rainfall

There are some indications that rain may return to the forecast next Tuesday, but I'm watching carefully. Model guidance suggests isolated showers, but stray showers are what I'm expecting. The overall weather pattern doesn't look to be very soggy, so I'll keep an eye on those rain chances.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: A few clouds, chilly

Temperature: Low 42ºF

Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Friday: A few clouds, warmer

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and mild

Temperature: Low 46ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Have a wonderful evening!