Ending the week on a hot note!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Amost-Friday!

Today's 'hit or miss' showers and storms helped to keep temperatures lower, topping out in the middle 90s. Rainfall accumulations were not impressive at our official reporting stations, but some showers did make for significant downpours. Friday, any rain that forms will have a hard time battling dry air above. High pressure overhead will also make for warm conditions. Expect Friday to be the warmest day of the next seven!

This weekend we're flipping a switch! Rain returns to the forecast. expect daily rain chances through the end of next week. The most beneficial rainfall amounts are expected on Sunday.

Have a great evening!