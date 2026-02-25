Elevated fire danger persists as temps continue to climb this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Blues Day Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Breezy, but improving winds
- Big warm-up: 90s on Thursday
- No rain this week
Did cool temps and calm winds fool you this morning? Once the winds picked up around the mid-morning, south-southeast winds pushed temps tot he middle 70s. With more moisture temps will fall more gradually overnight. Humidity will remain low during the next couple of afternoons. This means fire danger is still a concern. Please be careful with any outdoor activities! Temperatures will also take a big leap! Afternoons will be much warmer each day, with low 90s in the forecast for Corpus Christi on Thursday!!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Wednesday: Mostly clear, breezy, warmer
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Have a great evening!