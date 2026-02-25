Elevated fire danger persists as temps continue to climb this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Blues Day Tuesday!

Breezy, but improving winds

Big warm-up: 90s on Thursday

No rain this week

Did cool temps and calm winds fool you this morning? Once the winds picked up around the mid-morning, south-southeast winds pushed temps tot he middle 70s. With more moisture temps will fall more gradually overnight. Humidity will remain low during the next couple of afternoons. This means fire danger is still a concern. Please be careful with any outdoor activities! Temperatures will also take a big leap! Afternoons will be much warmer each day, with low 90s in the forecast for Corpus Christi on Thursday!!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly clear, breezy, warmer

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

