Election day forecast will bring a change to the weather pattern

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A few rainy days this week

Cold front arrives Tuesday

Temps cool a bit, but rebound quickly

Our next weather maker arrives on Tuesday. A cold front will reach the Coastal Bend, bringing cooler temps and a bit of rain. Expect scattered downpours ahead of the front, and light rain once it has passed. This front is not very strong, but it will help tame the warm and muggy temperatures across our neighborhoods. If you are planning to visit the polls on this Election Day Tuesday, it's a good idea to keep a raincoat handy.

KRIS 6 WEATHER Election Day cold front arrival time.

There are a few opportunities to pick-up on beneficial rainfall this week, but there is good news from Monday's almanac! Over the last week of October, Corpus Christi received nearly two inches of rainfall. This puts our year-to-date rainfall at 23. 71 inches of rain (yearly average is 31.74 inches).

Corpus Christi receives nearly two inches of rainfall during final week of October 2026. Almanac - Precipitation at CCIA November 2.png While no rainfall was observed at CCIA on November 2, 2026, Corpus Christ added nearly two inches to it's year-to-date rainfall total over the week. KRIS 6 WEATHER Almanac - Precipitation at CCIA.png Corpus Christi observed no measurable rainfall on Monday, October 26, 2026 as of 7 p.m. KRIS 6 WEATHER 2026 OCTOBER Almanac.png October 2026 monthly rainfall observed at CCIA. KRIS 6 WEATHER

Have a great week!