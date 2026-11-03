Election day forecast will bring a change to the weather pattern

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday, Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A few rainy days this week
- Cold front arrives Tuesday
- Temps cool a bit, but rebound quickly
Our next weather maker arrives on Tuesday. A cold front will reach the Coastal Bend, bringing cooler temps and a bit of rain. Expect scattered downpours ahead of the front, and light rain once it has passed. This front is not very strong, but it will help tame the warm and muggy temperatures across our neighborhoods. If you are planning to visit the polls on this Election Day Tuesday, it's a good idea to keep a raincoat handy.
There are a few opportunities to pick-up on beneficial rainfall this week, but there is good news from Monday's almanac! Over the last week of October, Corpus Christi received nearly two inches of rainfall. This puts our year-to-date rainfall at 23. 71 inches of rain (yearly average is 31.74 inches).
Have a great week!