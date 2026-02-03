EARLY SPRING: The first week of February brings warmer temps to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Breezy tonight through Tuesday

Next cold front: Very early Wednesday

A few showers Tuesday PM - Wednesday AM

Temps rising this week

Temp Trend

Monday morning was a little cooler than what's expected for this time of the year, but at least it's a warm-up compared to the weekend. In fact, today's rebound to the 70s was great! It looks like we're in for an early spring... at least this week. Despite a cold front, high temps will remain warm, even reaching the 80s more than once. This warming trend continues through the weekend and probably most of next week.

Rainfall

With our next cold front expected very early on Wednesday morning, our next best chance of rain will be just a few showers on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Most of the measurable rainfall will happen up the coast in the Victoria Crossroads and Houston areas. Still, stray showers are always welcome these days.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: Much warmer

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, isolated showers

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph

Tuesday night: Cloudy, a few showers possible

Temperature: Low 56ºF

Winds: SE/N 10-20 mph

Have a great week ahead!