EARLY SPRING: The first week of February brings warmer temps to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Breezy tonight through Tuesday
- Next cold front: Very early Wednesday
- A few showers Tuesday PM - Wednesday AM
- Temps rising this week
Temp Trend
Monday morning was a little cooler than what's expected for this time of the year, but at least it's a warm-up compared to the weekend. In fact, today's rebound to the 70s was great! It looks like we're in for an early spring... at least this week. Despite a cold front, high temps will remain warm, even reaching the 80s more than once. This warming trend continues through the weekend and probably most of next week.
Rainfall
With our next cold front expected very early on Wednesday morning, our next best chance of rain will be just a few showers on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Most of the measurable rainfall will happen up the coast in the Victoria Crossroads and Houston areas. Still, stray showers are always welcome these days.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Monday night: Much warmer
Temperature: Low 60ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, isolated showers
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: S 15-25 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy, a few showers possible
Temperature: Low 56ºF
Winds: SE/N 10-20 mph
Have a great week ahead!