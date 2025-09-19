CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Underwhelming rainfall for now

Better rain chances next week

Temps, humidity increasing

Aside from a few quick showers in Jim Hogg, Brooks, Bee, and Live Oak Counties, rain was absent today. While this was expected, it's a harsh reality, given the latest drought update.

DROUGHT WORSENS: Significant rainfall is still days away

Friday will be another underwhelming day for rainfall across the Coastal Bend, although there is hope on the horizon! Moisture will increase over the weekend. While a few upper-level disturbances will keep rain a possibility in the forecast, a new player has entered the game— a possible front. A weak cold front in North Texas/Southern Oklahoma will need help from 'upstairs' in the atmosphere to progress south. If it comes close enough to South Texas, this will bring better rainfall accumulations. Right now, we can expect about a quarter-inch over the next seven days, most of it in our coastal neighborhoods.

While fall begins on Monday, don't bring out the sweaters yet! Morning lows will increase from the low 70s to the upper 70s over the next few days. Afternoons will warm from the low 90s to the upper 90s— even with rain in the forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Fri-YAY: Sunny, stray showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Friday night: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a nice evening!