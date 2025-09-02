Drier air moving in this evening, temperatures heat up Wednesday

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Drying out Tuesday afternoon

Rain chances return this weekend

Isolated showers throughout Tuesday are wrapping up and drier, hot conditions will linger from mid week through Friday. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s, low 100s for our neighborhoods across the Coastal Bend.

A rainy pattern is expected this weekend closer to Saturday evening through Monday. This will be our next rain maker event to give us some beneficial rainfall. We are also monitoring the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic that has a 70% chance of formation within the next 7 days.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Drier air moves in, mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and hot

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday!