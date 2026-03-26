Disrespectful winds won't do much to tame warm afternoon temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Fire danger improving, but still a threat

No rain this week

Rain returns in early April

Temps will cool to the upper 60s and low 70s again overnight. Breezy conditions will remain during the early morning hours, keep fog limited across the Coastal Bend. Expect the worst of the patchy fog around 4-5 a.m. While Thursday afternoon will be extra gusty, warm temps are still in the afternoon forecast. Morning clouds will clear after lunchtime so don't forget the SPF 30 or better! Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Dry, breezy afternoons mean elevated fire weather conditions. Thankfully, long-range guidance is growing more confident in the return of rain as we head into April. It's difficult to determine this far out, but the necessary weather pattern shift is already starting to happen! I'll continue to watch this trend carefully!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Cloudy, breezy, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Thursday: Decreasing clouds, warm and breezy

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a great evening!