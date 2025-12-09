CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday, Coastal Bend!

Sunny week ahead

Temps quickly warm to the 80s midweek

Rain chances return next weekend

Chilly for now...

Though it wasn't as cold as our "snowaversary" December 8, 2017, this morning was certainly a big change with 40s and gusty winds! while Tuesday will be off to another similarly cold start, dress in layers because a big warm-up is underway. Tuesday highs will top out near 70ºF, eventually near 80ºF by Wednesday.

Change ahead

Another cold front will arrive sometime on Saturday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures. It's too early to know specifics about the cold front (like how much rain, when, and where), but I'll continue to monitor the changes!

Despite a chilly Monday, temps will rebound quickly across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: Clear and cold

Temperature: Low 42ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer

Temperature: High 70ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear and not as chilly

Temperature: Low 52ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

