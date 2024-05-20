Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dangerously hot week for the Coastal Bend

Heat alerts possible this week as heat index climbs to the 110s
Stefanie's WX 5-20-24
Posted at 7:28 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 08:28:57-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! The heat is on this week, so make sure to practice your heat safety tips!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Dangerous heat expected this week
  • 'Feels like' temps near 110ºF
  • Heat alerts expected as early as Tuesday
  • No meaningful rainfall this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a marvelous day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019