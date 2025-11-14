CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Patchy fog expected Friday morning

No meaningful rainfall expected this weekend

Watching rain chances and a cold front next week

Gradual changes ahead

Shallow morning fog, lows in the 60s, highs 80s, occasional gusts— sound familiar? The forecast is wash, rinse, repeat for now with only small increases in humidity and temperature this weekend. While mornings aren't too far off, our afternoon high temps will remain about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year!

Our next cold front

I've been keeping an eye on the opportunity for rain next week. Good news: it seems there is more confidence in the likelihood of rain. Our next cold front will approach the Coastal Bend by next Thursday. The timing is great because our dew point temps will return to the muggy 70s by then. This makes rainfall more likely toward the end of next week. Keep your fingers crossed and expect dry conditions between now and then.

'Copy & paste' forecast this weekend, but big changes could be on the horizon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: Clear skies, patchy shallow fog

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Fri-YAY: Mostly sunny, warmer

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Friday night: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Have a terrific evening!