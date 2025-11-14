'Copy & paste' forecast this weekend, but big changes could be on the horizon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Patchy fog expected Friday morning
- No meaningful rainfall expected this weekend
- Watching rain chances and a cold front next week
Gradual changes ahead
Shallow morning fog, lows in the 60s, highs 80s, occasional gusts— sound familiar? The forecast is wash, rinse, repeat for now with only small increases in humidity and temperature this weekend. While mornings aren't too far off, our afternoon high temps will remain about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year!
Our next cold front
I've been keeping an eye on the opportunity for rain next week. Good news: it seems there is more confidence in the likelihood of rain. Our next cold front will approach the Coastal Bend by next Thursday. The timing is great because our dew point temps will return to the muggy 70s by then. This makes rainfall more likely toward the end of next week. Keep your fingers crossed and expect dry conditions between now and then.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Thursday night: Clear skies, patchy shallow fog
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Fri-YAY: Mostly sunny, warmer
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Friday night: Clear skies
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
