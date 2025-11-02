Cooler, drier air Sunday before warming trend later next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s throughout most of our neighborhoods, highs expected to reach the upper 70s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures remain below normal to end the weekend but as we start the work week, a warming trend will take over.

High temperatures will be slightly above normal (80ºF) this week, closer to the mid and upper 80s by the end of the week. Our low temperatures will stick around in the 50s for the beginning half of the week.

Our best opportunity of rainfall was Saturday. This week remains clear, semi-cool, and dry.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, slightly breezy

Temperature: High 78ºF

Winds: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 55ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Monday: Sunny, clear skies

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great Sunday!