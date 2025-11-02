Cooler, drier air Sunday before warming trend later next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s throughout most of our neighborhoods, highs expected to reach the upper 70s.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Temperatures remain below normal to end the weekend but as we start the work week, a warming trend will take over.
High temperatures will be slightly above normal (80ºF) this week, closer to the mid and upper 80s by the end of the week. Our low temperatures will stick around in the 50s for the beginning half of the week.
Our best opportunity of rainfall was Saturday. This week remains clear, semi-cool, and dry.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny, slightly breezy
Temperature: High 78ºF
Winds: N 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear skies
Temperature: Low 55ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday: Sunny, clear skies
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a great Sunday!