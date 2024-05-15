Cool and foggy, then hot and humid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! It's a foggy start for many across the Coastal Bend, so please be careful as you head out and about.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m.

Hot and more humid this afternoon

Storms return Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy start, then hot and humid with increasing clouds

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a wonderful day!