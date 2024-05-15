Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool and foggy, then hot and humid

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for parts of the Coastal Bend
Stefanie's WX 5-15-24
Posted at 7:09 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 08:10:25-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! It's a foggy start for many across the Coastal Bend, so please be careful as you head out and about.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m.
  • Hot and more humid this afternoon
  • Storms return Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Foggy start, then hot and humid with increasing clouds
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a wonderful day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019