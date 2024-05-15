Cool and foggy, then hot and humid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! It's a foggy start for many across the Coastal Bend, so please be careful as you head out and about.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m.
- Hot and more humid this afternoon
- Storms return Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Foggy start, then hot and humid with increasing clouds
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a wonderful day!