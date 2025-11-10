Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colder temperatures expected for Tuesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Expect temperatures to drop tonight headed into Tuesday morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures will drop to the 40s and 30s for more inland neighborhoods. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 30s for our more northern neighbors around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. We will have another Red Flag Warning in place for Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This week remains primarily dry with a light chance of rain returning by the weekend. Gusty winds will start to decrease today.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 47ºF
Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Veteran's Day: Sunny, clear skies

Temperature: High 77ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 61ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph

Have a great Monday!

