Cold front brings strong winds to the Coastal Bend with a cooler weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cold front passage this morning

Peak wind gusts near 40-45mph this afternoon

Wind Advisory Friday through Saturday morning

Cooler weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s

Falling Friday Temperatures

With the cold front passing through today we'll see temperatures hit their peak near lunchtime today, and falling through much of the afternoon into evening. Highs should round out in the upper 70s and lower 80s for most of us, with peak gusts nearing 40-45mph at times in the wake of the front. For Saturday it will still be breezy to start the day, but by lunchtime into the afternoon we should see the winds start to lighten up towards 15-25mph across the region. Highs for the weekend are looking more Fall-like in the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday after starting the days in the 50s.

Humidity and Heat return Next Week

By Monday we'll already see the moisture starting to funnel back into South Texas with winds getting more of an easterly component. Tuesday into Wednesday we'll see dew points back in the upper 60s and lower 70s which could lead to a light rain chance, but for now we're capping it around 20-30% for the Coastal Bend so I wouldn't count on a drought busting rainfall with this one either. In terms of temperatures, the middle of the week will have us back in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 70s. For now it looks like we'll avoid any of those 90s on the 10-day forecast, but we'll still be above average considering our "normal" for this time of year is closer to 85°-86°F!

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!