Cold front brings a drop in temperatures, gusty winds, and a Red Flag Warning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with a strong cold front arriving in our neighborhoods this morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The mix of a temperature cool down plus gusty winds and low relative humidity, this calls for fire danger weather throughout our neighborhoods. A Red Flag Warning is in place today from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. Average winds will be between 15-25 mph, and up to 40 mph with wind gusts.

Temperatures will top out in the low 80s and upper 70s this afternoon. We will see a bigger cool down headed into Tuesday with lows in the mid 30s and 40s across our area. Below average temperatures will stick in the forecast for the beginning half of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog in the early AM, mostly sunny

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 49ºF

Winds: N 15-20 mph

Monday: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 68ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Have a great Sunday!