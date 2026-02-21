COLD FRONT: Big changes coming to the forecast this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

Foggy morning

Morning showers possible

Disrespectful winds

Elevated fire danger this weekend

Fog and rain?

Fog— again. While the worst of it looks to occur before sunrise on Saturday morning, visibility will be reduced for some neighborhoods until noon. A marine Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. on Saturday. A few showers are possible, especially along the coast; other neighborhoods will likely be stuck with fog and mist. A cold front moves in Saturday morning to clear all the mugginess out, but the trade off is elevated fire danger. Highs will return to the low 80s , but Lows on Sunday morning will drop to the 40s!

Big changes

Before the front, conditions will be damp and muggy; after the front, fire danger and chilly mornings. The fire danger is top of mind as disrespectful winds gust to 30 mph, relative humidity plummets, and the vegetation in our neighborhoods remain crunchy. Please practice fire safety this weekend. Any sparks could lead to fires that will be difficult to control.

KR WX

This cold front will bring 'sweater weather' to the Bus Stop Forecast early next week. Afternoons will still be mild, with highs in the 90s by Thursday!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday night: Foggy & damp, a few showers

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: ESE 5 mph

Saturday: Decreasing clouds, elevated fire danger!

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Saturday night: Clear and chilly

Temperature: Low 48ºF

Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Have a great evening!