Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Cold front arrives this evening, temperatures drop overnight

Cold front arrives this evening, temperatures drop overnight
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Our next cold front of the season arrives in our neighborhoods this evening.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Colder weather is finally on the way to the Coastal Bend with temperatures expected to drop 30+ degrees. Starting tonight, low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. A couple of showers can be expected along with the cold front pushing through this evening.

In addition to cooler weather, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Wednesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. along with a Wind Advisory from 9 tonight to Wednesday 7 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy (Passing PM showers likely)

Temperature: Low 59ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph → N 25-30 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 77ºF
Winds: NNW 20-25 mph

Wednesday night: Clear skies, breezy

Temperature: Low 51ºF
Winds: NNW 10-20 mph

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.