Cold front arrives this evening, temperatures drop overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Our next cold front of the season arrives in our neighborhoods this evening.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Colder weather is finally on the way to the Coastal Bend with temperatures expected to drop 30+ degrees. Starting tonight, low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. A couple of showers can be expected along with the cold front pushing through this evening.

In addition to cooler weather, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Wednesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. along with a Wind Advisory from 9 tonight to Wednesday 7 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy (Passing PM showers likely)

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph → N 25-30 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 77ºF

Winds: NNW 20-25 mph

Wednesday night: Clear skies, breezy

Temperature: Low 51ºF

Winds: NNW 10-20 mph

Have a great Tuesday!