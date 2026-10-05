Coastal Bend starts Monday with cloudy skies, before more sunshine returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cloudy start to the day, with more sunshine this afternoon

Breezy winds with peak gusts from the NNE around 25-30mph

Coastal Flood and Small Craft Advisories through 7PM Tuesday

Monitoring the tropics for our late week rain chances

Cloudy start to the week, with more sunshine on the way

Monday morning we'll see overcast skies, with more pops of sunshine reappearing as we head into the afternoon hours. This will help get out daytime highs up into the mid and upper 80s, which is right about where we should be for this time of year. Tuesday and Wednesday bring more sunshine to the area, with highs on the rise closer to the 90F mark for both days.

The tides are high currently along with choppy waters due to the storms in the gulf and breezy winds, so a coastal flood advisory and small craft advisory are in effect through 7PM Tuesday with seas of 5-7ft in the forecast.

Tropics update and late week rain chances

By Wednesday into Thursday we're watching additional moisture get pushed our way that could promote some more isolated to scattered showers especially for coastal communities. However a lot of this will depend on what happens out in the gulf over the next few days. The NHC is currently giving the disturbance in the southern gulf a 50% chance of development over the next seven days. If we do see this storm begin to organize more it could absorb a lot of the moisture that's supposed to head our way and keep the rain chances out in the gulf waters. If it stays weaker and more unorganized, we could see more of this moisture move our way and even up the rain chances from the current ~20-30% I have in the forecast. Either way current model trends keep the system further to the east of Corpus Christi so I wouldn't worry in terms of any major system working into Texas, just on how it could affect our rain chances. We'll keep you updated as the situation develops with any changes on the way!

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week Coastal Bend!