Coastal Bend faces muggy Monday with a few showers, and a late-week cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Partly Cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s this afternoon

Coastal Flood Advisory through 1:00AM Tuesday

Breezy Afternoon with peak gusts near 25mph from the southeast

Late Week Cold Front brings rain chances and cooler air

Muggy Monday with a Low Chance of Showers

We're starting off the new week with dew points already in the 70s for most of us and you can feel it as you step outside. This surge of moisture in the air is leading to the chance for a few stray showers today through Wednesday, but they'll be brief if you do run into anything. Other than that we're watching partly cloudy skies for the rest of us with highs on the climb into the lower 90s this afternoon with a few upper 80s right along the coast towards Port Aransas. we'll also see some breezy winds to kick off the first half of this week with peak gusts near 25mph from the southeast in the afternoons.

Late Week Cold Front Outlook

Going into the end of the week is where there's still a but of uncertainty in the forecast with our next cold front on the way. By Thursday into Friday we'll be seeing it push across portions of west Texas working it's way into central and south Texas by late Friday or early Saturday. Models have been struggling to come into agreement on the exact timing and intensity of this one, but overall it's looking like we'll see a decent cool down with this putting us in the lower 80s this weekend with a windy Saturday in its wake! Over the next 48 hours I expect to see a little clearer picture to develop especially with any rain chances we might see and for the temperature drop, so we'll make sure to keep you updated with the latest details!

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week Coastal Bend!