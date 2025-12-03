Cloudy with showers overnight, cold front arrives Thursday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Wetter conditions stick around in the forecast through the end of the week with another cold front on the way.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures will stay below normal through the end of the week with highs ranging in the 60s and 70s. Another cold front arrives into Thursday morning, gradually dropping temperatures throughout the day into the night. Therefore, Thursday's highs will be in the low 60s and Friday's highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Headed into tonight and Thursday night, we have another supermoon, the Cold Moon. Due to cloud cover here in the Coastal Bend, visibility of this full moon will be limited.

By the weekend, a slight warming period occurs over Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with showers

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Cloudy with showers and storms

Temperature: High 63ºF (then turns cooler in the PM)

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy with showers and storms

Temperature: Low 48ºF

Winds: N 15-20 mph

Have a great Wednesday!