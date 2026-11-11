Cloudy skies this Wednesday keep the daytime highs cool for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Patchy AM Fog Wednesday morning

Cloudy skies throughout the day, with highs in the lower 70s

Cold front tomorrow clears out cloud cover later in the day and for Friday

Isolated to scattered showers return this weekend

Cloud filled Wednesday with cooler temperatures

Today we're seeing some patchy fog to start off, but luckily it's only getting down to 1-3 miles and not quite the dense fog advisory criteria. Even after it burns off in the late morning hours we'll hold on to overcast skies which will keep us cooler with daytime highs in the lower to middle 70s. It sticks around into tomorrow morning before a weak cold front sweeps across the region bringing clear skies overhead later in the day and for Friday! This will help us warm up slightly into the upper 70s and lower 80s with the sunshine and since it doesn't have incredibly cold arctic air behind it.

Rain chances this weekend and potentially a stronger cold front next week

For Saturday and Sunday we'll see moisture return to our atmosphere along with some upper level energy shifting into South Texas. This combination could lead to some more scattered showers and even the potential for a few thunderstorms for the weekend. Luckily it doesn't look as widespread as what we had on Sunday-Monday, so I wouldn't cancel all of your outdoor plans since we'll get a better idea on the timing of any rain through the next couple of days! Then we're watching as another cold front eyes South Texas by Monday of next week which should help to dry us out and keep us cool! Some long range guidance even puts us in the upper 60s for daytime highs early next week, but there's still a lot of uncertainty at that point in the forecast so stay tuned for updates!

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!